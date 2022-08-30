Senators Amy Klobuchar, Rob Portman visit Ukraine

It's the second time this year both senators have stopped in Ukraine to discuss the war and American aid.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) teamed up with Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) to visit with senior Ukrainian leaders, including a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Oleksii Resnikov to discuss the status of the war and American aid.

In a press release from Klobuchar's office, both senators were presented with the Order of Merit, First Class, which, according to the release, is "given to individuals for personal achievement for building a sovereign state, active peacekeeping and charitable activity or achievements in economics, science, culture, military or politics."

Klobuchar posted pictures of their meeting, saying, "Ukraine's resistance to Putin's barbarism has inspired the world."

I went to Ukraine with Senator Portman to meet with President Zelenskyy and discuss the status of the war and American aid. Ukraine’s resistance to Putin’s barbarism has inspired the world. I’m more committed than ever to supporting their fight for democracy and sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/bVes7myGbR — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 30, 2022

Klobuchar and Portman also visited Bucha and Irpin, where more than 1,500 civilians and soldiers were killed, and the Hostomel Airport, where Ukrainians claimed a crucial victory against the Russians.

"While in Ukraine we also went to Bucha and Irpin, as well as the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, the site where the Ukrainians pushed back Russian advances and ultimately saved Kyiv from Russian control," Klobuchar said in part in a statement. "I saw firsthand the carnage that was inflicted by the Russian army.

This was the second time Klobuchar and Portman visited Ukraine this year, with their first visit happening in January with a group of several senators.

“It is clear — the Ukrainian people are committed to protecting their homeland," Klobuchar said in a statement. "They will not be beaten down by Putin’s evil, and the U.S. and our allies must continue to support Ukraine as it stands up to Russia."

