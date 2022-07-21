Sen. Tina Smith announces COVID diagnosis

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced Wednesday that she tested positive for COVID-19.
"Tonight I tested positive for COVID and am experiencing mild symptoms," Sen. Smith said in a Twitter post. "I am following the CDC’s guidelines, and I am incredibly grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. Looking forward to getting back to the Senate as soon as possible."
Sen. Smith is the latest lawmaker to battle COVID-19. Her announcement came just hours before President Biden revealed his own positive COVID diagnosis on Thursday morning.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: