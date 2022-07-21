x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Sen. Tina Smith announces COVID diagnosis

Minnesota's junior senator said she is experiencing mild symptoms and is following CDC guidelines.
Credit: AP
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Thursday, March 3, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams, Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced Wednesday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID and am experiencing mild symptoms," Sen. Smith said in a Twitter post. "I am following the CDC’s guidelines, and I am incredibly grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. Looking forward to getting back to the Senate as soon as possible."

Sen. Smith is the latest lawmaker to battle COVID-19. Her announcement came just hours before President Biden revealed his own positive COVID diagnosis on Thursday morning.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Jill Biden: President 'doing fine,' 'feeling good' after testing positive for COVID-19