Washington Co. Attorney Pete Orput to retire

After serving 40 years in public service, the county's top prosecutor says he will not run for re-election when his term expires on Dec. 31, 2022.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Washington County will have a new top prosecutor next year, after Pete Orput announced he is retiring when his term as County Attorney expires at the end of the year.

In a news release sent out Friday, Orput says Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job after a career that spanned 40 years of public service.

“Serving the people of Washington County has been the highlight of my career,” said Orput in a released statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the important work we’ve done to significantly advance the cause of justice... we’ve established a veteran’s court. We’ve addressed the scourge of opioid addictions. And we’ve locked up sex traffickers and murderers."

“Most importantly, we’ve helped victims of crime,” Orput added.

Before being elected Washington County Attorney in 2010, Orput worked in the violent crimes division while serving as an assistant Hennepin County Attorney. He also served as general counsel for the Minnesota Department of Corrections and as a Deputy Minnesota Attorney General.

Orput served as special prosecutor in the the high-profile murder case of Byron Smith, who was convicted in 2014 of killing 17-year-old Nick Brady and his cousin, 18-year-old Haile Kifer after the two broke into his home in an apparent burglary attempt.

He also came under the microscope in April of 2021 when activists demanded that Orput be removed as special prosecutor in the death of Daunte Wright. Those who opposed his appointment to lead the case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter pointed to Orput's work as legal counsel to the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison eventually stepped in and assumed control of the case.

Orput was a high school history teacher and a U.S. Marine before taking up law. He says he is proud of the team of prosecutors in the Washington County Attorney’s Office, adding that things will remain in “exceptionally capable hands.”

