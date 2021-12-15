Hwy. 52 closed due to crashes in southern Minn.

The highway is closed between Pine Island and Zumbrota, due to multiple crashes.

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — The State Patrol has shut down a section of Highway 52 in southern Minnesota due to multiple crashes.

The road is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles. Troopers have set up a detour. The closure is expected to last until around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The State Patrol did not provide many details about the shutdown, but the fog is very dense in the area as it is in many parts of the state Wednesday morning.

