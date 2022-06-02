National Donut Day 2022 deals and offers

June 3 is National Donut Day, and we've compiled a list of the best places to celebrate!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Friday, June 3, 2022, is truly an important holiday: National Donut Day.

The day stresses the importance of treating yourself and how dessert is sometimes a must.

History of National Donut Day:

"In 1938, the first-ever National Donut Day was celebrated in Chicago, and the history of The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies was officially immortalized. In 1917, these women were sent to France to establish field bases near the front lines. In makeshift huts, thousands of soldiers would come to stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat baked by the Lassies.

Both the presence of these courageous women and the donuts that tasted of home brought a light of hope and happiness to the battlefield — a much-needed morale boost for languishing soldiers. In fact, the Donut Lassies are also credited with popularizing the donut in the United States after the troops (commonly known as “doughboys”) came back from fighting in Europe. And still today, over a hundred years later, The Salvation Army continues to serve on the front lines through a wide range of social services for the most vulnerable Americans."

Whether you like more traditional flavors or the crazy ones, we've got you covered with our list below.

List of National Donut Day deals and offers:

If you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at wnepwebcontent@wnep.com to have it added.

Duck Donuts: This Mechanicsburg, Pa., chain is feeling generous and will give away free cinnamon sugar donuts in shops on Friday, June 3, with no purchase necessary, according to a representative.

Dunkin': Get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. The donuts include the new Cornbread Donut, Boston Kreme, Glazed, Powdered, Jelly-Filled, and more at participating Dunkin’ locations, while supplies last.

Entenmann's Donuts: The childhood, grocery-store staple is holding a contest in which people can enter a father figure to win a year’s supply of donuts and other prizes. The person doesn't have to be a man either, according to the brand's website. They can be "male or female; dad, coach, teacher, or any inspiring person in their life.” Five nominees will be chosen as the winner. You can enter through July 1 at www.DadsOfGlory.com.

Maple Donuts: Every customer who visits the York County shop on June 3 will receive a free glazed donut.

Krispy Kreme: In addition to ANY doughnut free on National Doughnut Day on June 3, guests can enjoy a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen or 16 ct minis, while supplies last.

Salvation Army: The donation organization will be delivering donuts and hosting events at certain locations. Learn more here.

Walmart: Some Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report locations will give away free donuts, but the policy is not companywide.