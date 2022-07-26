Woman killed after crashing into garbage truck in Kandiyohi County

The woman was driving a van when she collided with the garbage truck in Edwards Township, which is located approxixmately 110 miles west of Minneapolis.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — A 56-year-old woman driving a van was killed after crashing into a garbage truck Tuesday morning in rural Minnesota, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff Office.

The woman was driving a 2003 Dodge Caravan when she collided with the garbage truck in Edwards Township, which is located approximately 110 miles west of Minneapolis.

It happened at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, about five miles east of Raymond.

The driver of the garbage truck suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene by emergency workers.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Raymond Ambulance Service, Raymond Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue and CentraCare Ambulance.