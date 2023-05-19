Yes, Target has recalled nearly 5 million candles due to reports of severe burns and lacerations

Millions of candles, which are sold exclusively at Target, have been recalled over severe burn and laceration hazards.

Target is one of the most popular retail chains in the United States. Many people make Target runs to shop for clothes, groceries, electronics and home goods, like candles.

Online searches show that many people are wondering if there is currently a recall on candles that are sold at Target.

THE QUESTION

Is there currently a recall on candles sold at Target?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, Target has recalled nearly 5 million Threshold candles due to reports of severe burns and lacerations.

WHAT WE FOUND

Target has recalled 4.9 million of its Threshold-branded candles after receiving multiple reports of laceration and severe burn injuries during use, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says on its website.

The recall involves certain Threshold glass jar 5.5-ounce 1-Wick, 14-ounce 3-Wick and 20-ounce 3-Wick candles in many different scents, including apple blossom and breeze, coconut sorbet, and charcoal and black teak.

Target Threshold Candle Recall Photo Gallery 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Target received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, according to the recall notice. The CPSC says six injuries, which included lacerations and severe burns, were reported.

Target and the CPSC say the recalled candles were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com from August 2019 through March 2023. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass candle jars. Click here for more details about the recalled products.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund. People can also contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to return the candles by mail.