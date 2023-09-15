Most states don’t require a prescription to get an RSV vaccine

The new RSV vaccine is currently available to seniors over the age of 60. Just four states require qualified people to obtain a prescription before getting the shot.

Respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is “a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.” Some people, like infants and older adults, have a higher risk of an RSV infection becoming serious and requiring hospitalization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Earlier this year, the CDC began recommending two new RSV vaccines from GSK and Pfizer for adults over the age of 60. The agency also recommended an RSV immunization called Beyfortus for infants under 8 months and some older babies who are at higher risk for RSV to protect them from serious illness.

Pfizer’s vaccine, Abrysvo, is also approved by the FDA for people who are 32-36 weeks pregnant in order to prevent serious RSV illness in their infants from birth through 6 months of age. This vaccine is not yet available.

In the CDC’s statements, they noted that those interested in getting vaccinated against RSV should decide after “discussions with their healthcare provider about whether RSV vaccination is right for them.” A VERIFY viewer reached out via text to ask if a prescription is needed to get the RSV shot.

THE QUESTION

Do you need a prescription in some states to get an RSV vaccine?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, Utah, and Washington D.C. require adults to get a doctor’s prescription in order to receive the RSV vaccination. The other 46 states do not. Infants will need a prescription in all states in order to receive the RSV immunization.

WHAT WE FOUND

Adults over 60

The CDC recommends that adults over the age of 60 get the RSV vaccine. In its recommendation, the CDC says the single-dose shot should be offered “based on shared clinical decision-making between the healthcare provider and the patient.”

The phrase “shared clinical decision-making” in the CDC recommendation is what triggers the state laws requiring prescriptions from a healthcare provider in Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, and Utah.

Shared clinical decision-making ensures that those eligible for the RSV vaccine have a conversation with their healthcare provider first, to confirm it makes sense for them to get the shot.

Since the RSV vaccine is recommended for a specific age group and the CDC recommendation includes discussing the vaccine with a health provider first, the administration of it “differs from routine age-based and risk-based vaccine recommendations for which the default decision is to vaccinate all persons in a specified age group or risk group,” says Nancy Nydam, Director of Communications for the Georgia Department of Public Health.

This means that the RSV vaccine is not currently included on the CDC’s official immunization schedule. Laws in Georgia, Iowa, Missouri and Utah require prescription from a healthcare provider before administering any vaccine that is not included on this schedule. DC Health says the vaccine is available through health providers, but they are currently working to allow the vaccine to be administered at pharmacies without a prescription. In Utah, the physician board is planning to vote in September to approve administration of the vaccine without a doctor’s prescription.

Walgreens’ Chief Medical Officer Kevin Ban M.D. also confirmed to VERIFY that Walgreens locations in these states will “only be allowed to administer RSV vaccines to patients who have a prescription from their health provider.”

To learn more about getting the RSV vaccine, the CDC says to talk to your health care provider or call your local or state health department.

Infants

Babies under 8 months old qualify for an RSV antibody treatment that will give them “antibodies to prevent severe RSV disease,” says the CDC. The newly approved medicine, Beyfortus, is different from the vaccine, which causes the body to produce antibodies. “The monoclonal antibody bypasses that step. Your body gets—in this case—a single kind of antibody directly injected into the bloodstream so that if you're infected with that organism, the antibodies will bind to it and help you clear the infection,” Thomas Murray M.D. said in a Yale Medicine article.

The CDC says this immunization for babies under the age of 8 months and immunocompromised toddlers will be available this fall, and parents should speak with their health care providers for more information.

Pregnant people