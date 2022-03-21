No, a viral video from inside a plane is not from the China Eastern crash

A video claiming to show the China Eastern Boeing 737-800 crash on March 21 isn’t real. It’s from a flight simulation depicting the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Editor’s note: The story contains graphic content.

A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on March 21. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou.

China Eastern’s flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when suddenly, just after 2:20 p.m. local time, the plane entered a deep dive and crashed. Chicago-based Boeing Co. said it was aware of the initial reports of the crash and was “working to gather more information.”

Across social media, a video with more than 400,000 views (archived links here, here and here) claims to show the last moments recorded from inside the plane before it crashed. In the video, people can be heard screaming before the plane crashes.

A Boeing 737 just crashed in southern China. This was one of the last moment recorded on the plane. maybe the only moment. Viewers’ discretion advised.#Boeing #ChinaPlaneCrash #SAD pic.twitter.com/12KFloIefT — Abdul Mueed 🇵🇰 (@AbdulMu28980802) March 21, 2022

THE QUESTION

Is this viral video from inside a plane from the China Eastern crash?

THE SOURCES

Video published in 2019 showing Ethiopian Airlines B737 crash simulation

China Eastern Airlines

InVID, a video forensics tool

RevEye, a reverse image search tool

THE ANSWER

No, this video is not from the China Eastern crash. The video being shared on Twitter is a simulation of the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines B737 crash.

WHAT WE FOUND

Using InVID, a video forensics tool, VERIFY took a single frame from the purported crash video to compare to previous videos published online. Then, we used reverse image search tool RevEye to track that frame back to a video published to YouTube in 2019 of a simulation of a deadly Ethiopian Airlines B737 crash.

In 2019, a Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the capital of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board. The clip that went viral on March 21 was lifted from the simulation of that crash and can be seen starting at around the 9:25 mark.

The beginning of the YouTube video says: “This simulation crash is made with x-plane 11 flight simulator [XP11]. This is not exactly what happened, this is only a simulated flight crash for Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302. This story is based on real happening [sic].”

The simulation was posted by an account that posts plane crash simulations. VERIFY could not confirm the original creator of the simulation.

The Ethiopian Airlines logo can be seen on the plane’s wing in the viral video and matches the logo seen in the YouTube video.

On March 17, China Eastern Airlines posted a photo of one of the planes that clearly shows one of the plane designs and does not match the plane seen in the viral video.

From 1⃣9⃣5⃣7⃣ to 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣, the pilot team of #CEAir has increased from only 28 members to a large group of skilled and professional pilots. Traveling through the sky, they have safely delivered countless passengers to their destinations. #CEAir65 #NowandThen pic.twitter.com/AYYpQZRgXZ — China Eastern Airlines (@CEAirglobal) March 18, 2022

On March 21, rescue operations were underway in southern China and there was still no word of survivors. Boeing said in a statement that the company is in contact with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and is prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.