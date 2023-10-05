After blowing lead twice, Loons win in penalties

The Loons hosted the Philadelphia Union in the U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32, and each time Minnesota went up, the 2022 MLS Cup runner-ups seemed to have a response.

ST PAUL, Minn. — If there was one word to describe the Minnesota United's win Tuesday night, it would be "extra."

The teams played to a 3-3 draw before the Loons won in PKs 7-6 to advance to the Round of 16.

The lead up to the penalty shootout was intense.

Defense on both sides dominated the first half, as the squads went into their respective locker rooms scoreless. Loons midfielder Robin Lod and Zolos defender Damion Lowe both picked up yellow cards in the process.

Midway through the second half, Minnesota got on the board first with a header from second-half substitute Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Bongi enters the game and gets on the board immediately.#MINvPHI | #MNUFC pic.twitter.com/HsdVhv0wgm — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 10, 2023

United midfielder Joseph Morales added another goal for Minnesota five minutes later in the 73rd minute to make it 2-0.

Then after a goal in the 78th minute from striker Chris Donovan, Philadelphia added a stoppage time goal to tie the game 2-2, to bring this one to "extra"-time.

In the 103rd minute, Hlongwane played hero for the Loons once again, flicking in a goal to the bottom right corner to give Minnesota the lead.

That lead — didn't last long though.

Once again, with their backs to the wall, in the final minute of extra time, the Zolos tied the game 3-3 to give the 4,216 fans who filled the seats at Allianz Field more "free soccer."

The United prevailed in the penalty shootout after keeper Clint Irvin played like a brick wall, stopping two of Philly's shots.

Minnesota now advances to the Round of 16, and await their opponent.

