Benilde St. Margaret's baseball team looks to defend state title while adjusting to extended cold weather

The team has been practicing indoors due to heavy precipitation.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Like many high school baseball teams across the state... The Benilde St. Margaret's crew is frustrated by the weather.

"Our prep for the season has been a little bit interesting with the weather and the way things have gone," said Red Knights head baseball coach, Andy Judkins.

For the team, this spring has been a tease.

"You look at last week and you're thinking that you might have some of the snow gone," said Judkins. "Then we get six more inches on Saturday."

The weather forces the team indoors, which BSM junior Caleb Koskie says helps with the fundamentals.

"Just getting the arm ready to go and getting the boys all mentally prepared to go," said Koskie. "Just getting hacks, throwing the ball and we should be ready to go come the season."

A season they hope to go back-to-back after winning last year's Class 3A State Championship.

But after graduating 15 seniors from the title team, senior Easton Breyfogle is doing his best to get the guys focused.

"You have to get in your mind and lock in for the two hours that we have in here," said Breyfogle. "We don't, obviously, have a lot of time in here."

When game time eventually rolls around, the veterans say the best way for the younger guys to learn is baptism by fire.

"They're gonna fail," said Koskie. "Everyone fails. If we can deal with that failure at a good success rate, then we're gonna be good."

And with the season set to start next week, the defending state champs know they're going in with a target on their back.

"Obviously, we are going to see everyone's best guy," said Breyfogle. "So it's going to be tough but I think our team is up for the challenge."

