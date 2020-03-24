Gophers' Oturu declares for NBA Draft

Oturu made the announcement with a letter to fans on Instagram, saying he is in the process of hiring an agent.

MINNEAPOLIS — There weren't a lot of bright spots during the 2019-20 University Minnesota (U of M) Gophers men's basketball season, but center Daniel Oturu was most certainly one of them.

Now for the bad news: Oturu said Monday he is declaring for the NBA draft after leading the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots as a sophomore.

Oturu made the announcement with a letter to fans on Instagram, saying he is in the process of hiring an agent.

The 6-foot-10 Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season. He was second in the Big Ten conference in scoring and his 56.3% shooting percentage led the Big Ten.