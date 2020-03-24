x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

minnesota-golden-gophers

Gophers' Oturu declares for NBA Draft

Oturu made the announcement with a letter to fans on Instagram, saying he is in the process of hiring an agent.
Credit: AP
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) celebrates with teammate Gabe Kalscheur (22) during a first round men's college basketball game against Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MINNEAPOLIS — There weren't a lot of bright spots during the 2019-20 University Minnesota (U of M) Gophers men's basketball season, but center Daniel Oturu was most certainly one of them.  

Now for the bad news:  Oturu said Monday he is declaring for the NBA draft after leading the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots as a sophomore.

Oturu made the announcement with a letter to fans on Instagram, saying he is in the process of hiring an agent.

The 6-foot-10 Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season. He was second in the Big Ten conference in scoring and his 56.3% shooting percentage led the Big Ten.

The native of Woodbury, Minnesota, also was chosen for the Big Ten's All-Defensive team.

RELATED: AP Source: Pitino will return for 8th season with Minnesota

RELATED: Gophers win Big 10 Tournament opener

RELATED: Oturu scores 26 as Minnesota beats Penn State 75-69