Eason, Colts eke past Vikings 12-10; offenses need more work

MINNEAPOLIS — Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10.

Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups. That was one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half.