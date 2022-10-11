Gophers football team to play Alabama many, many years from now

The Gophers will host Alabama on Sept. 18, 2032, and play in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2033.

MINNEAPOLIS — Talk about planning ahead. Apparently, in college football... schedulers look far into the future.

On Tuesday, University of Minnesota officials said a home-and-home series has been booked with Alabama a decade from now.

The Crimson Tide will roll into Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18 in 2032.

In return, the Gophers will head on down to Bryant-Denny Stadium, which hasn't had a name change since 1975, on Saturday, Sept. 17 in 2033.

The Gophers have never lost to the SEC powerhouse, although they've only played one game!

If you remember, the Glen Mason-led Gophers beat the Crimson Tide in the Music City Bowl in Nashville back in 2004.