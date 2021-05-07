Heat move back into 6th in East, top Timberwolves 121-112

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota, which had won five consecutive meetings against Miami.

Tyler Herro returned after a six-game absence and scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler scored 25 and the Miami Heat moved back into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112 on Friday night. Goran Dragic added 23 for Miami.

Herro, who had been out with right foot soreness, was 10 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range for Miami (36-31).

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota, which had won five consecutive meetings against Miami.