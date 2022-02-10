Landfair helps Minnesota volleyball to 49th straight win over Iowa

Taylor Landfair recorded a match-high 25 kills in the win.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hugh McCutcheon and the Minnesota volleyball team beat Iowa (6-9) in four sets on Sunday.

The Gophers won their 49th straight match against the Hawkeyes with Sunday’s win. Head coach Hugh McCutcheon improved to 16-0 all-time against Iowa.

Taylor Landfair recorded a match-high 25 kills in the win. She was one of four Gopher players with 10-plus kills in the match. Naya Gros added a career-high 12 kills, while true freshman Mckenna Wucherer added 11 kills on Sunday, hitting double digit kills for the fifth time in her last six games.

The win improves No. 7 Minnesota to 7-5 this season. Up next for the Gophers is a pair of road matches next weekend at Michigan (Friday) and at Michigan State (Sunday).

