Late stops let No. 19 Iowa beat Minnesota 27-22, keep Floyd

Iowa is tied with Wisconsin for first in the Big Ten West.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start and No. 19 Iowa withstood three fourth-quarter comeback attempts to defeat Minnesota 27-22.

The Hawkeyes led 24-16 before Minnesota's Tanner Morgan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell with 5:28 to play. The Gophers went for the two-point conversion but Morgan’s pass attempt was tipped by Iowa safety Dane Belton and fell to the turf.