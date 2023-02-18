Are the Timberwolves a dark horse in the NBA championship race?

Minnesota is set for the play-in tournament but will get Karl-Anthony Towns back soon.

MINNEAPOLIS — In a jumbled NBA Western Conference, the entire bracket will likely enter the postseason feeling as if they have a shot at representing the conference in the NBA Finals. Minnesota is lingering in the play-in tournament mix right now, but with Karl-Anthony Towns prepping for a return shortly after the All-Star break, the Timberwolves could be another team with an underdog shot at a deep run.

Speaking on the Locked On Sports Today podcast, Locked on Wolves podcast host Ben Beecken discussed why consistency will be important for Minnesota to have any chance at surprising in the West, and which matchups they should be hoping for.

“This is a Wolves team with no Karl-Anthony Towns now for almost three months,” Beecken said. “The Wolves were about .500 when he got hurt, they were struggling to mesh with Gobert and Towns together, and they’ve been I think two games above .500 with no Towns on the floor. So it’s not like they’ve really figured it out without him either, but what’s it going to look like when you add back in a top 20 or 25 player in the league in March, just suddenly?”

Minnesota is currently eighth in the West, meaning they would go on the road in their first play-in game before hosting the second round if needed. That sets up them to face whoever is the first or second seed in the West in the first round of the playoffs.

Beecken likes how the Timberwolves have looked against some of the West’s top teams.

“They’ve played the Golden State Warriors really well … the matchup there isn't awful,” Beecken said. “Dallas is another one, they’ve beaten Dallas two times. … They do a pretty good job of neutralizing Luka Doncic.”