x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wild

Wild sign forward Kevin Fiala to 1-year contract

The $5.1 million deal with Fiala will buy Minnesota time while the club tries to hammer out a long-term agreement with Russian superstar Kirill Kaprisov.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala skates during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla. The Wild have re-signed Fiala to a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal with the restricted free agent was done Wednesday, Sept. 11, two days before the team’s first practice of training camp. Fiala will make $2.5 million this season and $3.5 million in 2020-21, for with an annual salary cap hit of $3 million. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ST PAUL, Minn. — One down, one to go. 

The Minnesota Wild has reached a short-term deal with skilled forward Kevin Fiala, ensuring that one of the hockey club's top offensive weapons will be in St. Paul for the 2021-22 season. 

Now the Wild can turn its full attention to Kirill Kaprisov. 

Fiala agreed to a one-year, $5.1 million dollar contract, not the long-term agreement he and his agent had hoped for but one that will keep his future options open.  

The 25-year-old Fiala notched 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 50 games last season. He added a goal and an assist during the Wild's playoff series with Las Vegas. During the 2020-21 campaign he led the club with five game-winning goals, shots on goal (162) and power play points (14). 

Fiala arrived in Minnesota in February of 2019, in a deal that sent forward Mikhail Granlund to Nashville. 

Locking Fiala down for at least one more season allows the Wild to turn its full attention to striking a deal with Russian superstar Kirill Kaprisov, who took the NHL by storm last season in winning the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. 

The Athletic's Michael Russo has reported that the Wild is looking to hammer out a seven or eight year deal that would keep Kaprisov in Minnesota long-term. Kaprisov's representatives are said to favor a shorter deal, say three or four years, that would allow him to cash in sooner as an unrestricted free agent. 

RELATED: Wild's Kirill 'The Thrill' takes league by storm

Adding drama to the negotiations is a report from The Daily Faceoff saying Kaprisov has a tentative agreement in place with his former team CSKA Moscow on a one-year deal worth at least $10 million starting Sept. 1, should a new contract not materialize with the Wild.

Related Articles

 