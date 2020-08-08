EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Christopher Tanev’s slap shot just 11 seconds into overtime gave the Vancouver Canucks a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild to win the best-of-five Western Conference qualifying round series in four games. The Canucks advance to the first round and will face either Dallas or St. Louis in a best-of-seven series next week. This was Vancouver's first postseason series win since 2013. It's the first time in five years the Canucks have reached the playoffs. Bo Horvat scored the third tying goal of the game for Vancouver, with 5:46 remaining in regulation.