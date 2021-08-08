Jorge Polanco homers twice, Twins beat Astros 7-5

HOUSTON — Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday.

Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sanó hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth. Kenta Maeda allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings. He won for the first time since July 4.