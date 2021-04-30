x
Twins reinstate Kepler, Garlick from COVID injured list

The team also recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A St. Paul before beginning a three-game series against Kansas City.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, center with helmet, celebrates with his team after driving in the winning run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have reinstated outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick from the COVID-19 injured list. 

They also recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A St. Paul before beginning a three-game series against Kansas City. 

The return of Kepler and Garlick cleared the last of the quarantines for the Twins. They had three straight games postponed two weekends ago due to virus troubles. 

Kepler and Garlick will also get the Twins almost to full lineup strength, with only first baseman Miguel Sanó sidelined. He is out with a strained right hamstring.

