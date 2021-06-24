'Twins Pass' ticket plan now on sale

The initial game included in the Twins Pass plan is July 5, the first time this 2021 season that Target Field will be open at fully capacity.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans looking to enjoy more Twins games this summer are in luck.

The team announced Thursday that its "Twins Pass" ticket plan is on sale now for home games from July through September. The pack costs $59 per month, which comes out to $4.43 per game, and includes a standing room ticket for each of the Twins' final 40 regular season home games.

Twins Passes are available for purchase online, or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS. Limit five per customer.

The first game included in the Twins Pass plan is July 5, which is also the first time this season that Target Field will be open at fully capacity. The last 100% capacity game was on Oct. 7, 2019.

Listed capacity for Target Field is 39,504.

Want ballpark access to all home games? Get your #MNTwins Pass now ➡️ https://t.co/eKLGznpywL pic.twitter.com/eRI4ZVH1Me — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 24, 2021

Restrictions previously in place at Target Field, including requirements for face coverings and social distancing, will no longer be in effect starting July 5.