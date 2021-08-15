x
Twins

Polanco's sac fly in ninth lifts Twins over Rays 5-4

Alexander Colomé pitched a scoreless ninth for the Twins, who won their third straight series, all against first-place teams.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Charlie Barnes (85) throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4.

Max Kepler led off the ninth against Matt Wisler with a double and moved to third when Austin Meadows misplayed the ball in left field. Polanco then hit a drive that was caught on the right-field warning track, scoring Kepler without a throw. 

Alexander Colomé pitched a scoreless ninth for the Twins, who won their third straight series, all against first-place teams.

