Spring Training games canceled due to MLB lockout

MINNEAPOLIS — Major League Baseball has canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout.

With the ongoing MLB lockout canceling some spring games, the Minnesota Twins' annual exhibition game against the University of Minnesota Gophers is now canceled.

According to the MLB, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, Spring Training games are postponed until March 5. The Twins' exhibition game with the Gophers was set for Feb. 26 in Florida.

The work stoppage was in its 79th day on Friday, a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes, prolonging the league's first lockout since 1995.

Negotiators are set to resume talks on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners’ negotiating committee will attend the session, just the seventh on the central issues of the dispute since the lockout began Dec. 2.

"We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side. On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time," the league said in a statement.

Exhibition games had been set to start Feb. 26 in Florida and Arizona.

