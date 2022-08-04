Twins to launch local artist t-shirt giveaway

Starting next month, five Twin Cities artists will get to showcase their talent with a Twins-inspired design.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on April 8, 2022.

The Twins will be tipping their caps to the Twin Cities art scene with a cool new giveaway called the "T-Shirt Tuesday Artist Series."

Beginning next month (which will hopefully be t-shirt weather!), the first 5,000 fans will get a one-of-a-kind shirt "showcasing an iconic Twins logo element through the unique style and personality of a Twin Cities-based artist," according to the news release.

The promotion starts swinging May 10 (vs. Houston Astros) with a shirt designed by Alxndr Jones, showing his unique take on the iconic "Minnie" and "Paul" logo.

Next an artist who goes by Lindsey Made This will get to show off her colorful, eye-catching artwork when the Twins take on Cleveland on June 21.

On July 12 (vs. Milwaukee) Emiko Rainbow takes her turn with a twist on the "TC" logo.

The artist known as Sotagraphics shows his new look for the "Minnie" and "Paul" logo on Aug. 2 when the Detroit Tigers come to town.

The series wraps up Sept. 13 (vs. Kansas City) with Jimmy Longoria's "unique style of bold colors, vivid contrast and hundreds of layered brush strokes" for the Twins' current primary logo.