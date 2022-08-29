Urshela's 3-run double sends Twins over Red Sox 4-2

The Twins won their fourth in a row and pulled within 1 1/2 of idle Cleveland in the AL Central.

MINNEAPOLIS — Gio Urshela’s three-run double in the fifth inning pushed Minnesota ahead and four relievers made the lead as the Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Urshela punched a 3-2 pitch from John Schreiber into the right-field corner, scoring all three runners who had walked. AL batting leader Luis Arraez had two hits for Minnesota and scored on the double.

Caleb Thielbar (3-2) earned the win in relief of starter Dylan Bundy. Thielbar pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Bundy had allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Thielbar, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Jorge López combined to allow just one baserunner in the final 4 1/3 innings. López finished for his 23rd save, fourth with Minnesota.

The Twins pulled within 1 1/2 games of idle Cleveland in the AL Central.

Brayan Bello (0-4) surrendered three runs in four-plus innings. His day was done after walking Arraez and Correa to start the fifth.

The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in eight games. They started the day seven games back of the final wild-card spot in the AL.

Alex Verdugo and Reese McGuire had RBI doubles against Bundy. In his second game back from the injured list, Trevor Story had three hits and a walk for Boston.

