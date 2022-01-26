ANT nets 40, lifting the Wolves over the Trail Blazers 109-104

Anthony Edwards is now the first player in NBA history to reach 40 points, nine rebounds, five three-pointers, three blocks and three steals in a single game.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anthony Edwards netted 40 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 on Tuesday night.

The Wolves' standout guard added a season-high-tying three blocks and three steals, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 40 points, nine rebounds, five three-pointers, three blocks and three steals in a single game.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 24-23 to surpass their win total from all of last season when they finished 23-49. It was another solid performance by Towns, adding a season-high four blocks, good for his first 15+ point/15+ rebound/4+ block game of the season.

Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Blazers. It was his sixth straight double-double, longest streak of his career.

Tuesday's win at Moda Center marked just the third time in team history that the Timberwolves have won twice in Portland in a single season.