Timberwolves

ANT nets 40, lifting the Wolves over the Trail Blazers 109-104

Anthony Edwards is now the first player in NBA history to reach 40 points, nine rebounds, five three-pointers, three blocks and three steals in a single game.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anthony Edwards netted 40 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 on Tuesday night.

The Wolves' standout guard added a season-high-tying three blocks and three steals, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 40 points, nine rebounds, five three-pointers, three blocks and three steals in a single game.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 24-23 to surpass their win total from all of last season when they finished 23-49. It was another solid performance by Towns, adding a season-high four blocks, good for his first 15+ point/15+ rebound/4+ block game of the season.

Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Blazers. It was his sixth straight double-double, longest streak of his career.

Tuesday's win at Moda Center marked just the third time in team history that the Timberwolves have won twice in Portland in a single season.

