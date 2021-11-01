Timberwolves pay tribute to the past with their 2021-22 City Edition uniform

The special edition jerseys include logos, colors and accents used in the team's previous standard jerseys.

MINNEAPOLIS — Longtime fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves might feel a little sense of déjà vu when they get a look at the team's new 2021-22 "City Edition" uniform.

Dubbed "Remix the Game," the new jerseys feature the return of the franchise's original blue, green and white color scheme, used when the Wolves debuted in 1989.

"The uniform celebrates Timberwolves history and gives a fresh new look to the team’s most classic and iconic uniform features," the Timberwolves announced in a news release.

The uniforms also feature the pine tree accent trim used in the late 90s, as well as a remixed "Wolves" logo previously used in the mid-2000s.

"This year’s City Edition uniform is a celebration of fandom – a tribute to our franchise’s most iconic moments,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson in a statement. “There’s a certain amount of nostalgia with this year’s uniform and fans will notice it’s a true mixtape of past, present, and future."

Nike rolled out the first City Edition uniforms in 2017 to highlight each NBA team's community and fans.

Timberwolves players will wear the City Edition uniforms during 19 games this season, starting on Friday, Nov. 5 when the Wolves host the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center. The team is also planning special throwback giveaways at several of those games.

Fans will be able to purchase the new uniforms starting on Nov. 15 using the Timberwolves official online team store, and at the in-person team store at Target Center.