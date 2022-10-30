Live blog: Can Minnesota Vikings maintain momentum after the bye?

After a week of rest, the 5-1 Vikings host the 3-4 Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings won four straight games entering the bye week, but now they're hoping to carry over that momentum as hosts to the Arizona Cardinals.

While the Vikings are off to a solid start — 5-1 overall and first place in the NFC North — they have yet to play a complete game, especially on offense. In their Week 6 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Vikings had just 234 total yards and punted 10 times.

Despite the lack of consistency, Minnesota made enough plays — especially at crucial times — to come out victorious, something the Vikings have been able to do with regularity this season. According to Sportradar, the Vikings have a plus-33 point differential in the final four minutes of each half — the best in the NFL through six weeks — a major turnaround from last year when they finished third-worst in the league at minus-53.

The Cardinals have given up the sixth-most points in the league while allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game. Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson has 46 receptions for 654 yards, the third-most receiving yards in the league.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins evades the pressure inside the pocket, scrambles out right and runs it in for 17 yards, to give the Vikings an early 7-0 lead.

Za'Darius Smith sacks Kyler Murray on third down — and pays tribute to former Viking Jared Allen — to force a punt on Arizona's second drive of the game. Minnesota leads the Cardinals 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Kirk Cousins finds Johnny Mundt open in the end zone for his first career receiving touchdown — pushing Minnesota's lead to 14-3.

Alexander Mattison runs it in as the Vikings retake the lead 21-17.

Safety Harrison Smith picks off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Vikings take over on offense.

Dalvin Cook with the touchdown. Vikings push their lead to 28-17 near the end of the third quarter.

Kirk Cousins throws an absolute strike to KJ Osborn for the touchdown. The extra point by kicker Greg Joseph is no good. Vikings lead 34-26.

FINAL: Vikings beat the Cardinals 34-26. Minnesota improves to 6-1 on the season, and remains unbeaten at home.