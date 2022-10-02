Live blog: Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints in London

Follow the action from the Vikings' matchup in London with KARE 11's live blog.

MINNEAPOLIS — In Week 4 of the NFL regular season, the Minnesota Vikings flew across the Atlantic to take on the New Orleans in London.

The Vikings' matchup kicks off at 8:30 a.m. CT Sunday.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has played in the league's International Series in England before, said his last experience in London was cool.

"The crowd being sort of a mixed group as opposed to one side or the other," Cousins said earlier this week. "You know, the scenery and just understand that we're on a different continent, but American football is selling out and has this great atmosphere."

Keep up with all of the action from Sunday's International Series in London with KARE 11's live blog, which features tweets from the Vikings and KARE's sports team.

Editor's Note: Following the end of the game, check back to KARE11.com for post-game coverage.

