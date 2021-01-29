Kaprizov caps big 1st period, Wild beat Kings 5-3

Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala, Nick Bjugstad and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota, which had lost two in a row.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored the second goal of his rookie season to cap Minnesota’s three-goal first period and the Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves for the Wild. Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo scored for Los Angeles in the second straight and fourth overall meeting between the two teams this season.