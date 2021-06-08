Gable Steveson wins gold in the Tokyo Olympics

The Gopher looked good heading into the men's 125kg freestyle match, and at the last second he was able to secure a win.

MINNEAPOLIS — Early Friday morning, the University of Minnesota's own Gable Steveson was on the mat competing for a medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Taking on Geno Petriashvili of Georgia, Steveson was guaranteed either silver or gold.

As the lights came up on the men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final, Steveson had already defeated Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan, 10-0, and Taha Akgul of Turkey, 8-0. Those victories in preliminary rounds was followed by a solid 5-0 win over Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur of Mongolia in the semifinals Thursday.

We’re at The U of M with family, friends and @GopherWrestling teammates to watch @GableSteveson go for gold! We’re live on @kare11 Sunrise in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/LV3lwp8kh4 — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) August 6, 2021

Friday morning a group of friends and family gathered in the Bierman Athletic Facility at the University of Minnesota to cheer Steveson on.

Here we go! Gold medal match for Gable Steveson. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/j9HBS4BXMn — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) August 6, 2021

The match was a close one, and Petriashvili took Steveson to his back two times during the match, but Steveson would not stay down.

It went to the final seconds, but Steveson was able to pull off a gold medal victory. Despite a challenge from the Georgian athlete, Steveson was declared the winner, 9-8.

Another gold medal is coming home to Minnesota!

He did it! @GableSteveson wins GOLD with just seconds left in the match. His friends and family erupt! @kare11 pic.twitter.com/rhzYO52LSK — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) August 6, 2021