VIDEO: Top moments from Monday, July 26 at the Tokyo Olympics

An upset in the pool is among the top highlights of the first Monday of the summer games in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Monday's highlights for Team USA in Tokyo included American gymnast Sam Mikulak flexing his muscle in the team competition, and an upset in the pool by teen phenom Lydia Jacoby.

GYMNASTICS

Team USA veteran Sam Mikulak scored a 15.000 on the parallel bars in the men's Olympic gymnastics team final. He scored a 15.466 during qualifications and will compete in the event final later this week.

SHOOTING

Vincent Hancock and Amber English join TODAY to talk about their gold medal performances in skeet shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.

SWIMMING