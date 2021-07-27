VIDEO: Top moments from Monday, July 26 at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Monday's highlights for Team USA in Tokyo included American gymnast Sam Mikulak flexing his muscle in the team competition, and an upset in the pool by teen phenom Lydia Jacoby.
GYMNASTICS
Team USA veteran Sam Mikulak scored a 15.000 on the parallel bars in the men's Olympic gymnastics team final. He scored a 15.466 during qualifications and will compete in the event final later this week.
SHOOTING
Vincent Hancock and Amber English join TODAY to talk about their gold medal performances in skeet shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.
SWIMMING
The women's 100m breaststroke gold medal remains in American hands, but not the expected ones. Defending Olympic champ Lilly King came up shy behind Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby in a surprise finish.