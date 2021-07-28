VIDEO: Top moments from Tuesday, July 27 at the Tokyo Olympics

Katie Ledecky shines and an American surfer is golden.

TOKYO, Japan — While the Simone Biles news dominated the headlines, Tuesday was still a golden day for Team USA in several events at the Tokyo Olympics.

GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles competed in Team USA's first rotation on vault in the women's Olympic team final, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist. Shortly after, she withdrew from the team contest.

SURFING

Team USA's Carissa Moore talks about why her gold medal in surfing means that much more to her after growing up in Hawaii.

SOCCER

The United States Women's National Team registered a scoreless draw against Australia in the last of three Olympic group stage games. The result was enough to advance to the knockout rounds.

SWIMMING

Katie Ledecky captured her first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and the first ever won by a female swimmer in the 1500m freestyle. Teammate Erica Sullivan closed late to win silver, to Ledecky's elation.