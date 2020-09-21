Zebra mussels confirmed in Sherburne County for first time

The invasive pests were discovered in Lake Orono near the city of Elk River recently after the lake was drawn down to prepare for a winter sediment removal project.

ELK RIVER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Monday announced that zebra mussels have been found in a Sherburne County lake for the first time ever.

The invasive pests were discovered in Orono Lake near the city of Elk River recently after the lake was drawn down to prepare for a winter sediment removal project to restore water depth. A DNR invasive species specialist found a reproducing population of zebra mussels at two sites, ranging in size from young mussels born this year to adults.

Zebra mussels are only the most recent aquatic invasive species to be found in Lake Orono. Eurasian watermilfoil and rusty crayfish have also been discovered in the lake, which is joined with Elk River.

DNR invasive species experts remind Minnesotans that while zebra mussels have not been eradicated from any lake after becoming established, early detection and increased prevention efforts can help protect other bodies of water that have not been infested.

A reminder to Minnesota boaters and anglers, the law requires that you:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,

all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:

Spray with high-pressure water.

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry for at least five days.