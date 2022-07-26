St. Paul Saints play ball with dozens of people with disabilities

The Beautiful Lives Project brings people with disabilities and professional athletes together at sports fields nationwide.

ST PAUL, Minn. — More than 50 kids and adults with disabilities met at CHS Field Tuesday to swing bats, play catch and run the bases with some of the St. Paul Saints players and coaches.

Bryce Weiler is cofounder of nonprofit Beautiful Lives Project. Based in Indiana, he brings this type of event to sports fields nationwide to give people with disabilities opportunities they may not otherwise have.

"Bryce reached out to us several weeks ago about hosting this special event," Saints general manager Derek Sharrer explained to the crowd before groups split up to rotate through the activity stations.

Weiler says he began this work in 2017, a few years after he had a life-changing experience as a college student.

"The former University of Evansville Aces head men's basketball coach, Marty Simmons … allowed me to sit on his Evansville men's basketball bench," he said. "I was able to experience college basketball. I was able to shoot free throws before Evansville home games, throw passes with players and coaches, but most importantly, be part of a team and surround myself by people who cared about me."

While that lasted four years, Weiler says even an hour of playing baseball with a professional athlete can make a positive impact.

"I wanted to be able to give that back and to help people with disabilities have their own life-changing moments and opportunities," he said.

Dick Feller attended the event and says it was meaningful for his grandson, Jacob Stankevitz from Orono.

"All he talks about is sports," Feller said. "Football. Baseball. He just loves it, so for him to get out here and actually play with the players, he just loves it."

Weiler says the nonprofit is in need of a chapter president to help lead events in the Twin Cities area. Volunteers and donations are also welcome.

