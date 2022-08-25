x
Wolves' Taurean Prince arrested in Florida

Officials say Prince is being held for a warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for "dangerous drugs." He has not yet been charged.

MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday in southern Florida on an out-of-state fugitive warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for "dangerous drugs," according to officials at Miami Dade Corrections Facility, where he is currently being held.

Prince, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Wolves, has not yet been charged.

Team officials released a statement saying they're aware of the report and are gathering more information.

Prince joined the Wolves in August 2021 following a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

