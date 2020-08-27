Twins vote to postpone game against Tigers

The players voted to postponed their game in Detroit. Minnesota was set to begin their series with the Tigers on Thursday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins will not be playing baseball on Thursday night.

The players voted to postponed their game in Detroit as a statement of solidarity with protesters. Minnesota was set to begin their series with the Tigers on Thursday night.

The Minnesota Twins released a statement Thursday, saying in part, "The Minnesota Twins remain committed to using our platforms to push for racial justice and equality. Therefore, we fully respect our players for their decision to not play tonight's game versus the Detroit Tigers."

Many other teams and leagues also postponed their games and practices in solidarity after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back on Sunday in Wisconsin.

The Twins also referenced George Floyd's death three months ago under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, saying, "real change is necessary and far overdue in our country."

The statement ended by saying, "There is no place for racism, inequality or injustice in our society."