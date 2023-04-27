Vikings NFL Draft updates, Jordan Addison drafted in first round

The Vikings hope the addition of Addison will give the team a dynamic duo at the position.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings picked USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall selection of the NFL draft on Thursday night, giving star Justin Jefferson a viable sidekick after the jettisoning of veteran Adam Thielen.

Addison was the fourth consecutive wide receiver taken after none went in the first 19 slots, following Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Ngjiba (Seahawks), TCU's Quentin Johnston (Chargers) and Boston College's Zay Flowers (Ravens). Addison had pre-draft visits with the Vikings, and by all accounts they hit it off.

“They told me if I fall to them, they were going to make sure they grabbed me,” Addison said on a video conference call from the draft with reporters in Minnesota.

His confidence stood out, but so did his desire.

“You feel a hungry player that wants to be great,” coach Kevin O'Connell said.

After winning the 2021 Biletnikoff Award for the nation's top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, the speedy and polished Addison transferred to USC for his final college season.

He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards. He pointed to his successful transition to USC as evidence he can quickly learn O'Connell's pass-friendly system.

“He gets his playmakers the ball," Addison said. "They’re never in one spot.”

With uncertainty beyond this year at quarterback with Kirk Cousins on an expiring contract, the Vikings passed on a chance to take Kentucky's Will Levis, who was widely expected to be gone by the time No. 23 came up. Three of the first four picks — Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson — were quarterbacks.

The Vikings drafted a quarterback in the first round only four times in their first 62 seasons: Tommy Kramer (1977), Daunte Culpepper (1999), Christian Ponder (2011) and Teddy Bridgewater (2014). Fran Tarkenton was the 29th overall pick in their inaugural season in 1961, but he was a third-rounder.

After the departure of several key veteran players — Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks were released for salary cap space and cornerback Patrick Peterson and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson free agents signed elsewhere for bigger contracts — the Vikings need some instant impact from this draft class. That’s a taller task starting with only five picks, and no second-rounder.

Last year, in their first draft under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings traded the 12th overall pick to division opponent Detroit and moved all the way down to No. 32 to net two additional second-day selections. The Lions took wide receiver Jameson Williams, a tantalizing prospect whose ACL rehabilitation limited his rookie season. The Vikings went with safety Lewis Cine, who broke his leg on special teams in Week 4 and played a total of two snaps on defense before his injury.

Third Round

The Vikings decided to bolster their secondary by adding USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.

Blackmon, who comes from the same school as the Vikings' first-round pick Jordan Addison, was drafted with the 102 pick in the third round of the draft.

The team was in need of new faces in the defensive backfield after letting veteran starter Patrick Peterson walk in the offseason.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: