Minnesota Wild bring back North Stars colors in new retro look

The team will wear the new sweaters eight times this season, beginning in November.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild will have a different — but familiar — look at a handful of games this season.

The team unveiled a new retro sweater, using the same colors worn by the 1978 Minnesota North Stars. The team used the same color scheme for a retro look during the 2020-21 season, however, this year's sweaters will be green rather than white.

"Our original Reverse Retro white uniform, featuring the North Stars colors and '78 striping, was a knock-out look that our fans really embraced," said John Maher, Minnesota Wild Senior Brand Advisor in a press release. "Coming back with a green version for our Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey was a natural next step for us."

According to team officials, the team will wear the retro sweaters three times in November, twice in December and three times in January.

The games include:

Nov. 17: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Nov. 23: vs. Winnipeg Jets

Nov. 25: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Dec. 14: vs. Detroit Red Wings

Dec. 15: vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Jan. 4: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan. 8: vs. St Louis Blues

Jan. 28: vs. Buffalo Sabres

The sweaters will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, Nov. 15 for season-ticket holders and Thursday, Nov. 16 to the general public.

