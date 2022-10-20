Minnesota Wild bring back North Stars colors in new retro look

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild will have a different — but familiar — look at a handful of games this season.
The team unveiled a new retro sweater, using the same colors worn by the 1978 Minnesota North Stars. The team used the same color scheme for a retro look during the 2020-21 season, however, this year's sweaters will be green rather than white.
"Our original Reverse Retro white uniform, featuring the North Stars colors and '78 striping, was a knock-out look that our fans really embraced," said John Maher, Minnesota Wild Senior Brand Advisor in a press release. "Coming back with a green version for our Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey was a natural next step for us."
According to team officials, the team will wear the retro sweaters three times in November, twice in December and three times in January.
The games include:
Nov. 17: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Nov. 23: vs. Winnipeg Jets
Nov. 25: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Dec. 14: vs. Detroit Red Wings
Dec. 15: vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Jan. 4: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Jan. 8: vs. St Louis Blues
Jan. 28: vs. Buffalo Sabres
The sweaters will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, Nov. 15 for season-ticket holders and Thursday, Nov. 16 to the general public.
