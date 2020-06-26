Yo Adrian! returns for Season 4

KARE 11 Sports Director Eric Perkins talks to United head coach Adrian Heath as his team gets ready to resume the 2020 season.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Soccer is back.

MLS is holding a tournament to resume their season in Orlando, Florida.

This weekend, Minnesota United FC will head to the sunshine state to begin preparation for their first match against Sporting KC on July 12.

On this episode of Yo Adrian! Perk catches up with Loons head coach Adrian Heath to discuss the return to play on the rooftop patio of 6Smith restaurant in Wayzata.

We've also included an extended version of Eric's interview with Adrian Heath.