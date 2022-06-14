Outdoor event organizers prepare for weekend heatwave across the metro

With the temperatures hitting highs in the upper 90s, the highlight of this year's event is the city's first annual celebration of Juneteenth on Sunday.

"Splash into summer," said Maggie Myers, President of the Parktacular event in St. Louis Park.

As record-high temps are expected across much of the area, it's not stopping a little fun in the sun at the annual festival, a four day event celebrating the city of St. Louis Park.

"We have ordered misters to come in so we can cool down the crowds," Myers said. "The building is open if you overheat, it's air conditioned, we will also have our fire department, (and) the EMT's will be riding through the venue on their bikes."

With the temperatures hitting highs in the upper 90s, the highlight of this year's event is the city's first annual celebration of Juneteenth on Sunday.

"What it is, is an opportunity to really highlight and showcase our Black owned businesses, artist and creators and some musical talent, its an opportunity to really bring in community and celebrate, and just really acknowledge what the day is and what it means to so many Black people," explained Patrice Howard, with St. Louis Park Schools.

While you won't need your handwarmers, you'll be in good hands in Minneapolis at this year's 27th annual Stone Arch Bridge Festival.

"It's about art and music on the riverfront," said Sara Collins, Director of the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. "We’ve got great live music, we’ve got two stages, we’ve got some specialty markets, culinary arts.'"

"There's a lot of shade on the riverfront, we've got a lot of water booths, we have some misting fans so if anybody needs to take a break there will be misting spots on both ends of the grounds," explained Collins.

Even for the hardiest of Minnesotans…

"It's no joke when its hot out," said Collins.

It's an opportunity to embrace what many have missed.

"Kind of get back into sharing space with other people," said Myers.

"It's hot but lets go," said Collins.

