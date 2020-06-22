Skip Navigation
Your Photos: That's So Minnesota
1/21
Jon Peake
Taken on iPhone Credit: Jon Peake
2/21
Debra Ammerman
Taken seconds apart-first one to the north and second one to the west. Thank you Mother Nature! Credit: Debra Ammerman
3/21
Ruth Dickson
At Lake Harriet Credit: Ruth Dickson
4/21
Michael Meyer
A perfect summer night at the lake Credit: Michael Meyer
5/21
Travis Johnson
Tonight’s sunset Credit: Travis Johnson
6/21
Nancy Pierro
Sunset on the Rum River Credit: Nancy Pierro
7/21
Alison Sellman
Credit: Alison Sellman
8/21
Anne Johnson
Credit: Anne Johnson
9/21
Jim
Lake of the Woods, MN Credit: Jim
10/21
Jimmy Burns
Credit: Jimmy Burns
11/21
Dawn Taylor
Credit: Dawn Taylor
12/21
Eric Nelson
I was able to catch this perfect shot as my son reeled in a fish as the sun was setting. Credit: Eric Nelson
13/21
Anthony Smebak
Despite all that is going on, have fun. Seize the moment. Celebrate life. Celebrate Minnesota. Credit: Anthony Smebak
14/21
Wendee Lehrke
Credit: Wendee Lehrke
15/21
Kyle fuechtmann
Loons on Little Birch Lake in Grey Eagle around sunset on 6/13.
16/21
Krista B
Credit: Krista B
17/21
Sue Pickus
Kayaking from Bad Axe Lake into Buck Lake and then Little Buck Lake. Beautiful sights and critters! Credit: Sue Pickus
18/21
Cary Schmies
Credit: Cary Schmies
19/21
John Pietruszewski
Full moon seagull river BWCA Credit: John Pietruszewski
20/21
Alissa Runke
Friday morning sunrise Credit: Alissa Runke
21/21
Alissa Runke
Thursday evening Credit: Alissa Runke
