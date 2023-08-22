KARE 11 launches NextGenTV signal

KARE 11 is one of five local TV stations offering the free over-the-air signal with improved picture, sound and additional features.

MINNEAPOLIS — Free over-the-air television is getting even better in the Twin Cities.

KARE 11 is one of five local television stations now broadcasting an upgraded NextGenTV signal, also known as ATSC 3.0. The NextGenTV technology provides improved picture quality (including HDR and 4K), improved audio, and is capable of interactive features not previously available on over-the-air TV.

To receive KARE 11’s new NextGenTV signal, you’ll need a newer television or converter box with the NextGenTV certification logo. Connect your TV to an antenna and scan for channels to find the available stations in your area.

NextGenTV-ready sets are currently manufactured by Sony, Samsung, LG, and Hisense. Devices to upgrade existing televisions are available from ADTH, with more officially-certified accessories coming soon.

If you don’t have a NextGenTV-ready television and watch TV via antenna, don’t worry, nothing will change, you’ll still get KARE 11. Our regular over-the-air signal on channel 11.1 continues to broadcast free over-the-air television.