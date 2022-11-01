Holidazzle returns to downtown Minneapolis this holiday season

Holidazzle is back again this year at Loring Park for four three-day weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 18.

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2022 Holidazzle dates have been announced! The holiday celebration will take place at Loring Park near downtown Minneapolis over four three-day weekends beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 18.

Holidazzle will be open on Fridays from 5-9 p.m., Saturdays from 12-9 p.m. and Sundays from 12-6 p.m.

Along with the perfect Santa Claus photo-op, there will be a whole host of food vendors, many of which will be small and local businesses.

Each weekend local vendors will provide new offerings, and for the 21+ adults, the Fulton Beer Garden will have a variety of brews to try.

Other highlights from this year's event include:

Drag Queen Bingo on Friday nights

A pet costume contest on Sunday, Dec. 4

Roller skating from 5-9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday

Weekend giveaways, like a Holidazzle yeti and moose stuffed animals

If fireworks are your jam to kick off the festive season, the Holidazzle Fireworks will light up the sky each Saturday of the event weekends at 7:15 p.m.

No tickets are necessary and the event will be open to all ages.

For more information about Holidazzle, click here.

