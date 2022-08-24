Minnesota State Fair expands resources for visitors with disabilities

At the Fraser Sensory Building, visitors can take a break from the often overwhelming fair in a calming space staffed by trained sensory support volunteers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has added a few new resources for those with disabilities. New additions include audio description and captioning for some performances at the Schilling Arena, as well as ASL interpreters who are available upon request.

If you or a loved one has sensory sensitivities, the Fraser Sensory Building is back, located by the Snelling Avenue entrance between Dan Patch Ave. and Wright Ave, adjacent to the wheelchair rentals and Home Improvement Building.

“The fair is full of lots of sights and smells and that can be overwhelming for people,” Minnesota State Fair spokesperson Christine Noonan said.

Fraser offers a calming space that also has ear muffs and other tools available and is staffed by trained sensory support volunteers.

Handicap parking is available at each surrounding lot. There is a designated handicap park-and-ride lot found at the Oscar Johnson arena. If you want to view a map or read about more inclusive offers at the fair, click here.

"It is really important for us being that we are the Great Minnesota Get-Together that we continue to expand and provide the services we offer," Noonan said.

In a statement, The Arc Minnesota, an organization that supports people with disabilities, praised the State Fair's efforts in providing these accommodations.

"We’re so excited that the State Fair is creating a more accessible space, and we hope to see them implement even more measures in years to come," the organization said. "Full accessibility should be the standard."

The fair welcomes feedback or ideas on how to make it more inclusive, suggestions can be emailed to Accessibility@mnstatefair.org

