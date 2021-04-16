St. Paul bar plans to reopen after closing during pandemic

After being closed for a year, Hodges Bend on University Avenue in St. Paul is set to open up again on April 26.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Getting the display behind the bar back in order is part of the process right now at Hodges Bend.

The cocktail, wine and coffee bar along University Avenue in St. Paul couldn't afford to stay open anymore late last spring and decided to shut down, not knowing if they'd ever reopen.

"I can not stress enough how 50/50 I was. Just, not knowing," says Hodges Bend Operating Partner and General Manager Jamie Jennings.

Two months ago Jamie says they started seeing some opportunity to come back to life and are now planning to reopen at the end of April.

"A lot of mental planning and prepping and stressing," he says.

Jamie says they plan to start with just dinner hours at the beginning and they're exploring ways to keep contact with customers to a minimum.

"It does require people to be slightly uncomfortable initially when they walk in and expect to have to get on your phone, enter in some information, start a tab digitally," Jamie says.

He says PPP loans will help them with expenses to get things back up and running. Mix in 75% of his staff choosing to return and Hodges Bend is ready for round two.

"The hardest thing I have done in my life was open this concept three years ago," Jamie says. "My expectations are that it's going to be equally as difficult – if not more, but we're here."

Jamie says they plan to operate at about 50% capacity indoors and will also have seating on their patio available.