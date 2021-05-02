Minnesota Orchestra posts record $11.7M deficit

Other arts institutions in the Twin Cities metro are also struggling financially as the limitations tied to the pandemic stretch on.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Orchestra has posted another record-breaking deficit as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the Twin Cities music and arts scene.

The orchestra is reporting an operating loss of $11.7 million, the largest in its history and topping last year’s $8.8 million deficit. The orchestra canceled 52 concerts and 19 rental events, as well as the fundraising Symphony Ball.

Some of Minnesota’s other major arts institutions have also reported significant losses. The Guthrie Theater had a record $2.7 million operating deficit for the fiscal year ending in August, while the Minneapolis Institute of Art posted its first loss in 27 years.