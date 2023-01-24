Brooks & Dunn back on the road, headed for St. Paul

The old-school country music hitmakers will play Xcel Energy Center on June 3, with tickets going on sale to the general public Jan. 27.

ST PAUL, Minn — The best-selling country music duo in history is back together and hitting the road, as Brooks & Dunn embark on a spring and summer tour that will bring them to the Twin Cities.

Reboot 2023 Tour lands at Xcel Energy Center June 3, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27 on the Live Nation website. American Idol winner (season 10) Scotty McCreery will open on all 17 dates of the tour.

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said lead singer Ronnie Dunn in a released statement. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya!" Brooks added. "We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!”

Starting in 1991, Brooks and Dunn launched a career that yielded 20 No. 1 country hits, with 11 albums that have gone platinum. They have won two Grammys and collected more than 80 industry awards, including 20 CMAs and 27 ACMs. The New York Times once called Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn "Merle Haggard meets the Rolling Stones."

Brooks and Dunn broke up in 2009 but have reunited several times since, including for a Las Vegas residency with Reba McIntyre and an album released just before the pandemic. Plans to tour around that album were put on hold until COVID waned.

The duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

